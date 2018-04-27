 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, April 28, 2018

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, April 28, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
112 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95 1
2The Never-Ending PresentMichael BarclayECW Press$35.00 2
3ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarper Perennial$19.99 3
4TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins$31.99 5
5The Boy On The BeachTima KurdiSimon & Schuster$32.00 -
6Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$32.95 7
7Blockchain RevolutionDon Tapscott and Alex TapscottPortfolio Canada$35.00 -
8The Measure Of My PowersJackie Kai EllisAppetite By Random House$24.95 9
921 Things You May Not Know About The Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95 8
10Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House$35.00 4

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.