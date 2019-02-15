Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Feb. 16, 2019

 Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price Last Week
1 12 Rules For Life Jordan Peterson Random House Canada $34.95 1
2 By Chance Alone Max Eisen HarperCollins $18.99 2
3 Homes Abu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung Freehand $19.95 6
4 The Woo-Woo Lindsay Wong Arsenal Pulp $19.95 3
5 How Black Mothers Say I Love You Trey Anthony Playwrights Canada $17.95 -
6 Claws of the Panda Jonathan Manthrope Cormorant $24.95 5
7 Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass Geddy Lee Collins Design $93.00 -
8 Seven Fallen Feathers Tanya Talaga Anansi $22.95 7
9 Empty Planet Darrell Bircker and John Ibbitson Signal $32.95 -
10 21 Things You May Not Know About The Indian Act Bob Joseph Indigenous Relations $19.95 9

