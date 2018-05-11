 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, May 12, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
112 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95 1
2ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarper Perennial$19.99 2
3The Never-Ending PresentMichael BarclayECW Press$35.00 3
4Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House$35.00 10
5The Power Of KindnessBrian GoldmanHarperCollinsCanada$32.99 4
6The Measure Of My PowersJackie Kai EllisAppetite By Random House$24.95 7
7Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$32.95 5
821 Things You May Not Know About The Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95 8
9The Boy On The BeachTima KurdiSimon & Schuster$32.00 6
10Back To Beer … And HockeyHelen AntoniouMcGill-Queen's University Press$34.95 -

