Bestsellers: Cooking, Apr. 27, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!Greta PodelskiOne Spoon$34.95
2The Instant Pot BibleBruce Weinstein and Mark ScarbroughLittle Brown & Co.$25.99
3The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat DietLeanne VogelVictory Belt$46.95
4Ketogenic Diet for BeginnersNana Twumasi, Amy Ramos and Rockridge PressRockridge Press$15.99
5The Oh She Glows CookbookAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
65 Ingredients: Quick and Easy FoodJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$39.99
7Oh She Glows Every DayAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
8Keto Quick StartDianne SanfilippoVictory Belt$46.95
9How to Instant PotDaniel ShumskiWorkman$24.95
10The Instant Pot® Electric Pressure Cooker CookbookLaurel RandolphRockridge Press$19.99
11The Keto All Day CookbookMartina SlajerovaFair Winds$29.99
12Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50
13Simply KetoSuzanne RyanVictory Belt$46.95
14Instant Pot MiracleHoughton Mifflin Harcourt Children's Group StaffHoughton Mifflin$32.50
15The Plant Paradox CookbookSteven R. GundryHarperWave$41.00

