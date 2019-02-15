 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Cooking, Feb. 16, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price
1 Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet! Greta Podleski One Spoon $34.95
2 How to Instant Pot Daniel Shumski Workman $24.95
3 The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet Leanne Vogel Victory Belt $46.95
4 Keto Quick Start Diane Sanfilippo Victory Belt $46.95
5 The Instant Pot Bible Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarborough Little Brown & Co. $25.99
6 Ketogenic Diet for Beginners Nana Twumasi, Amy Ramos and Rockridge Press Rockridge Press $15.99
7 The Keto All Day Cookbook Martina Slajerova Fair Winds $25.99
8 Oven to Table Jan Scott Penguin Canada $32.00
9 Instant Pot Miracle Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Houghton Mifflin Harcourt $32.50
10 Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Samin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughton Simon & Schuster $50.50

