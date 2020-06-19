Bestsellers: Cooking / Food, June 20, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Magonlia Table, Volume 2
|Joanna Gaines
|William Morrow Cookbooks
|$43.50
|2
|The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook
|Jeffrey Eisner
|Voracious
|$24.99
|3
|Fraiche Food, Full Hearts
|Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|4
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|5
|Half Baked Harvest Super Simple
|Tieghan Gerard
|Clarkson Potter
|$39.99
|6
|Keto Cooking for Beginners
|Publications Internatonal
|Publications Internatonal
|$21.45
|7
|Yum & Yummer
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon
|$34.95
|8
|Falastin
|Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley
|Appetite by Random House
|$45.00
|9
|Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
|Samin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughton
|Simon & Schuster
|$50.50
|10
|What the F*@# Should I Make for Dinner?
|Zach Golden
|Running Press
|$21.00
