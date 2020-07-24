Bestsellers: Cooking, July 25, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy Wolfe
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|2
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|3
|Magonlia Table, Volume 2
|Joanna Gaines
|William Morrow Cookbooks
|$43.50
|4
|The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook
|Jeffrey Eisner
|Voracious
|$24.99
|5
|Keto Cooking for Beginners
|Publications Internatonal
|Publications Internatonal
|$21.45
|6
|Yum and Yummer
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon
|$34.95
|7
|Fraiche Food, Full Hearts
|Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|8
|The BC Wine Lover's Cookbook
|Jennifer Schell
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|9
|Falastin
|Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley
|Appetite by Random House
|$45.00
|10
|Flour Water Salt Yeast
|Ken Forkish
|Ten Speed Press
|$41.00
