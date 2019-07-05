 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Cooking, July 6, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!Greta PodelskiOne Spoon$34.95
2The Instant Pot BibleBruce Weinstein and Mark ScarbroughLittle Brown & Co.$25.99
3The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat DietLeanne VogelVictory Belt$46.95
4The Oh She Glows CookbookAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
5Ketogenic Diet for BeginnersNana Twumasi, Amy Ramos and Rockridge PressRockridge Press$15.99
6Oh She Glows Every DayAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
7Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50
8Keto Diet CookbookLeanne VogelVictory Belt$46.95
95 Ingredients: Quick and Easy FoodJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$39.99
10Keto Instant PotMaria EmmerichVictory Belt$46.95
11Peace, Love and FibreMairlyn SmithAppetite by Random House$29.95
12Simply KetoSuzanne RyanVictory Belt$46.95
13Ottolenghi SimpleYotam OttolenghiAppetite by Random House$42.00
14Keto Quick StartDianne SanfilippoVictory Belt$46.95
15The Instant Pot® Electric Pressure Cooker CookbookLaurel RandolphRockridge Press$19.99

