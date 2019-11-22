Bestsellers: Cooking, November 23, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Fraiche Food, Full Hearts
|Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|2
|Joy of Cooking
|Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Becker and Megan Scot
|Scribner
|$50.00
|3
|Ultimate Veg
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins Canada
|$42.00
|4
|The Buddhist Chef
|Jean-Philippe Cyr
|Appetite by Random House
|$29.95
|5
|Tasty Every Day
|Tasty
|Clarkson Potter
|$25.99
|6
|Antoni in the Kitchen
|Antoni Porowski and Mindy Fox
|Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|$43.00
|7
|Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon
|$34.95
|8
|On Boards
|Lisa Dawn Bolton
|Appetite by Random House
|$25.00
|9
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|10
|Nothing Fancy
|Alison Roman and Clarkson Potter
|Clarkson Potter
|$42.50
