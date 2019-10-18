 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Cooking, October 19, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!Greta PodelskiOne Spoon$34.95
2The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat DietLeanne VogelVictory Belt$46.95
3The Instant Pot BibleBruce Weinstein and Mark ScarbroughLittle Brown & Co.$25.99
4Ketogenic Diet for BeginnersNana Twumasi, Amy Ramos and Rockridge PressRockridge Press$15.99
5The Oh She Glows CookbookAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
6Keto Diet CookbookLeanne VogelVictory Belt$46.95
7Oh She Glows Every DayAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
8Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50
95 Ingredients: Quick and Easy FoodJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$39.99
10Fraiche Food, Full HeartsJillian Harris and Tori WesszerPenguin Canada$40.00
11Peace, Love and FibreMairlyn SmithAppetite by Random House$29.95
12Ottolenghi SimpleYotam OttolenghiAppetite by Random House$42.00
13Simply KetoSuzanne RyanVictory Belt$46.95
14Vegetables FirstRicardo LarriveeAppetite by Random House$32.00
15Keto Instant PotMaria EmmerichVictory Belt$46.95

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

