Bestsellers: Cooking/Food, September 14, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Eat More Plants
|Desiree Nielsen
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|2
|Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon
|$34.95
|3
|The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet
|Leanne Vogel
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|4
|Antoni in the Kitchen
|Antoni Porowski and Mindy Fox
|Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin
|$43.00
|5
|The HealthNut Cookbook
|Nikole Goncalves
|Penguin Canada
|$29.95
|6
|Instant Pot 6 Ingredients or Less
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Staff
|Houghton Mifflin
|$31.99
|7
|Instant Pot Miracle
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Children's Group Staff
|Houghton Mifflin
|$32.99
|8
|5 Ingredients: Quick and Easy Food
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins Canada
|$39.99
|9
|Instant Pot Fast and Easy
|Urvashi Pitre
|Houghton Mifflin
|$31.99
|10
|On Boards
|Lisa Dawn Bolton
|Appetite by Random House
|$25.00
