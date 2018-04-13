 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, April 14, 2018

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, April 14, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast week's rank
1The Woman In The WindowA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow$24.99 1
2Bachelor GirlKim Van AlkemadeTouchstone$24.99 5
3Let Me LieClare MackintoshBerkley$24.00 9
4The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 4
5The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95 2
6The Girl In The WoodsCamilla LackbergHarperCollins Canada$22.99 8
7Accidental HeroesDanielle SteelDelacorte $38.99 3
8The Room On Rue AmélieKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99 -
9Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 7
10The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$21.00 10

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.