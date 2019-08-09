 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, August 9, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, August 9, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Tattooist Of AuschwitzHeather MorrisHarper Paperbacks$24.99
2The Perfect GirlfriendKaren HamiltonGraydon House$24.99
3The HuntressKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$22.99
4The Lost Girls of ParisPam JenoffPark Row$21.99
5The MisterE. L. JamesVintage$22.50
6The SuspectFiona BartonPenguin Canada$24.95
7Daisy Jones and the SixTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95
8Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$35.00
9The Secret OrphanGlynis PetersHarperImpulse$22.99
10Then She Was GoneLisa JewellAtria/37 Ink$24.99
11Cemetery RoadGreg IlesWilliam Morrow & Co.$24.99
12Watching YouLisa JewellAtria$24.99
13The Clockmaker's DaughterKate MortonAtria$24.99
14The GownJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.00
15The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon$24.99

