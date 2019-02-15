 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Feb. 16, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price Last week's rank
1 The Perfect Girlfriend Karen Hamilton Graydon House $24.99 1
2 The Tattooist Of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper Paperbacks $24.99 2
3 The Lost Girls of Paris Pam Jenoff Park Row $21.99 3
4 I Owe You One Sophie Kinsella Dial Press $36.00 -
5 Connections in Death J.D. Robb St. Martin's $37.99 -
6 The Suspect Fiona Barton Penguin Canada $24.95 4
7 Crucible James Rollins William Morrow $23.99 5
8 Watching You Lisa Jewell Atria $24.99 6
9 The Gown Jennifer Robson William Morrow $21.00 7
10 Black Leopard, Red Wolf Marlon James Bond Street $36.50 -

