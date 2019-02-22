Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Feb. 23, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Perfect Girlfriend
|Karen Hamilton
|Graydon House
|$24.99
|2
|The Tattooist Of Auschwitz
|Heather Morris
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|3
|Watching You
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|4
|The Gown
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$21.00
|5
|The Clockmaker's Daughter
|Kate Morton
|Atria
|$24.99
|6
|Turning Point
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|7
|The Suspect
|Fiona Barton
|Penguin Canada
|$24.95
|8
|Washington Black
|Esi Edugyan
|Patrick Crean Editions
|$33.99
|9
|The Light Over London
|Julia Kelly
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|10
|Crucible
|James Rollins
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|11
|Then She Was Gone
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria/37 Ink
|$24.99
|12
|The Lost Girls of Paris
|Pam Jenoff
|Park Row
|$21.99
|13
|Fire and Blood
|George R.R. Martin and Doug Wheatley
|Bantam
|$47.00
|14
|The Secret Orphan
|Glynis Peters
|HarperImpulse
|$22.99
|15
|The Girl They Left Behind
|Roxanne Veletzos
|Atria
|$24.99
|16
|Liar Liar
|James Patterson
|Little Brown & Co.
|$36.50
|17
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$21.00
|18
|No Exit
|Taylor Adams
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|19
|The Reckoning
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$37.00
|20
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat
|$14.95
