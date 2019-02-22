 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Feb. 23, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Perfect GirlfriendKaren HamiltonGraydon House$24.99
2The Tattooist Of AuschwitzHeather MorrisHarper Paperbacks$24.99
3Watching YouLisa JewellAtria$24.99
4The GownJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$21.00
5The Clockmaker's DaughterKate MortonAtria$24.99
6Turning PointDanielle SteelDelacorte$38.99
7The SuspectFiona BartonPenguin Canada$24.95
8Washington BlackEsi EdugyanPatrick Crean Editions$33.99
9The Light Over LondonJulia KellyGallery Books$24.99
10CrucibleJames RollinsWilliam Morrow$23.99
11Then She Was GoneLisa JewellAtria/37 Ink$24.99
12The Lost Girls of ParisPam JenoffPark Row$21.99
13Fire and BloodGeorge R.R. Martin and Doug WheatleyBantam$47.00
14The Secret OrphanGlynis PetersHarperImpulse$22.99
15The Girl They Left BehindRoxanne VeletzosAtria$24.99
16Liar LiarJames PattersonLittle Brown & Co.$36.50
17The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.00
18No ExitTaylor AdamsWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99
19The ReckoningJohn GrishamDoubleday$37.00
20The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat $14.95

