Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Apr. 27, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1BecomingMichelle ObamaCrown$40.00
2EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99
312 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95
4Mourning Has BrokenErin DavisHarperCollins Canada$29.99
521 Lessons For The 21st CenturyYuval Noah HarariSignal$34.95
6A Serial Killer's DaughterKerri RawsonThomas Nelson$22.99
7Cat and Nat's Mom TruthsCatherine Belknap and Natalie TelferPenguin Canada$24.95
8HomesAbu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie YeungFreehand$19.95
9The Woo-WooLindsay WongArsenal Pulp$19.95
10This Team is Ruining My Life (But I Love Them)Steve Dangle GlynnECW Press$19.95
11The Spy and the TraitorBen MacintyreSignal$34.00
12A Good WifeSamra ZafarHarperCollins Canada$23.99
13Help MeMarianne PowerHarper Avenue$24.99
14The Secret Wisdom of NaturePeter Wohlleben and Jane BillinghurstGreystone$29.95
15Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95

