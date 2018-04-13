 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, April 14, 2018

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, April 14, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
112 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95 1
2The Never-Ending PresentMichael BarclayECW Press$34.95 6
3EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99 2
4Tiger WoodsJeff Benedict and Armen KeteyianSimon & Schuster$39.99 4
5Enlightenment NowSteven PinkerViking$45.00 5
6Precious CargoCraig DavidsonKnopf Canada$24.95 3
7TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins Canada$31.99 8
8Fire And FuryMichael WolffHenry Holt$39.00 9
9Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95 10
10Russian RouletteMichael Isikoff and David CornTwelve$39.00 7

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.