Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, April 21, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
112 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95 1
2EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99 3
3The Never-Ending PresentMichael BarclayECW Press$34.95 2
4Tiger WoodsJeff Benedict and Armen KeteyianSimon & Schuster$39.99 4
5I'll Be Gone In The DarkMichelle McNamaraHarperCollins Canada$24.99 -
6Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House Canada$35.00 -
7TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins Canada$31.99 7
8Precious CargoCraig DavidsonKnopf Canada$24.95 6
9Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95 9
10Fire And FuryMichael WolffHenry Holt$39.00 8

