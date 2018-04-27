 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, April 28, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1A Higher LoyaltyJames ComeyFlatiron Books$34.99-
212 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.951
3EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.992
4The Never-Ending PresentMichael BarclayECW Press$34.953
5MeghanAndrew MortonGrand Central$35.00-
6Tiger WoodsJeff Benedict and Armen KeteyianSimon & Schuster$39.994
7TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins Canada$31.997
8The Boy On The BeachTima KurdiSimon & Schuster$32.00-
9Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.959
10I'll Be Gone In The DarkMichelle McNamaraHarperCollins Canada$24.995

