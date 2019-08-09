Bestsellers: Hardcover Non Fiction, August 9, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Becoming
|Michelle Obama
|Crown
|$40.00
|2
|Educated
|Tara Westover
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|3
|12 Rules For Life
|Jordan Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|4
|Howard Stern Comes Again
|Howard Stern
|Simon & Schuster
|$45.00
|5
|Cat and Nat's Mom Truths
|Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer
|Penguin Canada
|$24.95
|6
|21 Lessons For The 21st Century
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$34.95
|7
|Mourning Has Broken
|Erin Davis
|HarperCollins Canada
|$29.99
|8
|The Mueller Report
|The Washington Post
|Scribner
|$20.00
|9
|The Forgotten Child
|Richard Gallear
|HarperElement
|$15.99
|10
|A Serial Killer's Daughter
|Kerri Rawson
|Thomas Nelson
|$22.99
|11
|Homes
|Abu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung
|Freehand
|$19.95
|12
|The Spy and the Traitor
|Ben Macintyre
|Signal
|$34.00
|13
|We The Champs
|Sean Woodley, Alex Wong and Triumph Books Staff
|Triumph Books
|$26.12
|14
|A Good Wife
|Samra Zafar
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|15
|This Team is Ruining My Life (But I Love Them)
|Steve Dangle Glynn
|ECW Press
|$19.95
