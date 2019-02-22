Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Feb. 23, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

1 Becoming Michelle Obama Crown $40.00

2 Educated Tara Westover HarperCollins Canada $22.99

3 12 Rules For Life Jordan Peterson Random House Canada $34.95

4 21 Lessons For The 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari Signal $34.95

5 A Serial Killer's Daughter Kerri Rawson Thomas Nelson $22.99

6 Rick Mercer Final Report Rick Mercer Doubleday Canada $32.00

7 The Spy and the Traitor Ben Macintyre Signal $34.00

8 Brief Answers to Big Questions Stephen Hawking Bantam $34.00

9 Seven Fallen Feathers Tanya Talaga Anansi $22.95

10 Fear Bob Woodward Simon & Schuster $39.99

11 All Our Relations Tanya Talaga Anansi $19.95

12 Cujo Curtis Joseph and Kirstie McLellan Day HarperCollins Canada $33.99

13 Right Here, Right Now Stephen Harper Signal $32.95

14 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act Bob Joseph Indigenous $19.95

15 The Woo-Woo Lindsay Wong Arsenal Pulp $19.95

16 The Library Book Susan Orlean Simon & Schuster $34.99

17 Team of Vipers Cliff Sims St. Martin's $37.99

18 Claws of the Panda Jonathan Manthorpe Cormorant $24.95

19 Homes Abu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung Freehand $19.95