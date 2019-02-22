 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Feb. 23, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Feb. 23, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1BecomingMichelle ObamaCrown$40.00
2EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99
312 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95
421 Lessons For The 21st CenturyYuval Noah HarariSignal$34.95
5A Serial Killer's DaughterKerri RawsonThomas Nelson$22.99
6Rick Mercer Final ReportRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.00
7The Spy and the TraitorBen MacintyreSignal$34.00
8Brief Answers to Big QuestionsStephen HawkingBantam$34.00
9Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95
10FearBob WoodwardSimon & Schuster$39.99
11All Our RelationsTanya TalagaAnansi$19.95
12CujoCurtis Joseph and Kirstie McLellan DayHarperCollins Canada$33.99
13Right Here, Right NowStephen HarperSignal$32.95
1421 Things You May Not Know About the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous$19.95
15The Woo-WooLindsay WongArsenal Pulp$19.95
16The Library BookSusan OrleanSimon & Schuster$34.99
17Team of VipersCliff SimsSt. Martin's$37.99
18Claws of the PandaJonathan ManthorpeCormorant$24.95
19HomesAbu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie YeungFreehand$19.95
20BobbyBobby Orr and Vern StenlundViking$37.00

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter