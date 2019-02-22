Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Feb. 23, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Becoming
|Michelle Obama
|Crown
|$40.00
|2
|Educated
|Tara Westover
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|3
|12 Rules For Life
|Jordan Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|4
|21 Lessons For The 21st Century
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$34.95
|5
|A Serial Killer's Daughter
|Kerri Rawson
|Thomas Nelson
|$22.99
|6
|Rick Mercer Final Report
|Rick Mercer
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.00
|7
|The Spy and the Traitor
|Ben Macintyre
|Signal
|$34.00
|8
|Brief Answers to Big Questions
|Stephen Hawking
|Bantam
|$34.00
|9
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$22.95
|10
|Fear
|Bob Woodward
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|11
|All Our Relations
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$19.95
|12
|Cujo
|Curtis Joseph and Kirstie McLellan Day
|HarperCollins Canada
|$33.99
|13
|Right Here, Right Now
|Stephen Harper
|Signal
|$32.95
|14
|21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous
|$19.95
|15
|The Woo-Woo
|Lindsay Wong
|Arsenal Pulp
|$19.95
|16
|The Library Book
|Susan Orlean
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|17
|Team of Vipers
|Cliff Sims
|St. Martin's
|$37.99
|18
|Claws of the Panda
|Jonathan Manthorpe
|Cormorant
|$24.95
|19
|Homes
|Abu Bakr al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung
|Freehand
|$19.95
|20
|Bobby
|Bobby Orr and Vern Stenlund
|Viking
|$37.00
We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.