Bestsellers: Historical Fiction, September 7, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Tattooist Of Auschwitz
|Heather Morris
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|2
|The Huntress
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$22.99
|3
|The Lost Girls of Paris
|Pam Jenoff
|Park Row
|$21.99
|4
|The German Midwife
|Mandy Robotham
|Avon
|$22.99
|5
|In His Father's Footsteps
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|6
|The Gown
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$21.00
|7
|The Good Fight
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|8
|A Gentleman in Moscow
|Amor Towles
|Penguin
|$23.00
|9
|The Quintland Sisters
|Shelley Wood
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$19.99
|10
|Heads You Win
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|11
|Before We Were Yours
|Lisa Wingate
|Ballantine
|$23.00
|12
|I Was Anastasia
|Ariel Lawhon
|Anchor
|$22.00
|13
|The Woman in the White Kimono
|Ana Johns
|Park Row
|$22.99
|14
|Becoming Mrs. Lewis
|Patti Callahan
|Nelson Bibles
|$24.99
|15
|The Island of Sea Women
|Lisa See
|Scribner
|$24.99
