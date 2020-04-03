Bestsellers: Juvenile, April 04, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog Man: Fetch-22
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|2
|2
|Chain of Gold
|Cassandra Clare
|Margaret K. McElderry
|$29.99
|1
|3
|Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|3
|4
|Where's Waldo? the Boredom Buster Book: 5-Minute Challenges
|Martin Handford
|Candlewick
|$17.99
|-
|5
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|7
|6
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|-
|7
|Why?: Over 1,111 Answers to Everything
|Crispin Boyer
|National Geographic Children's Books
|$23.99
|-
|8
|The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!
|John Jory and Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$13.50
|4
|9
|Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|10
|10
|Dragon Masters: The Future of the Time Dragon
|Tracey West and Daniel Griffo
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|6
