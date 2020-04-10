Bestsellers: Juvenile, April 11, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog Man: Fetch-22
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|1
|2
|On the Go Mazes
|Becky Radtke
|Dover
|$3.25
|-
|3
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|6
|4
|Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|3
|5
|The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!
|John Jory and Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$13.50
|8
|6
|Chain of Gold
|Cassandra Clare
|Margaret K. McElderry
|$29.99
|2
|7
|National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why
|Amy Shields
|National Geographic Children's Books
|$17.95
|-
|8
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|5
|9
|Where's Waldo? the Boredom Buster Book: 5-Minute Challenges
|Martin Handford
|Candlewick
|$17.99
|4
|10
|Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|9
