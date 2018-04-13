 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Juvenile, April 14, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisher/ImprintList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man And Cat KidDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 1
2Big Nate: Silent But DeadlyLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.99 2
3Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens AgendaBecky AlbertalliBalzer & Bray$13.50 5
4A Wrinkle In TimeMadeleine L'EngleSquare Fish$8.99 3
5Love You ForeverRobert MunschFirefly Books$5.95 -
6A Wrinkle In Time (Movie Tie-In Edition)Madeleine L'EngleSquare Fish$11.99 4
7Five-Minute Peppa StoriesEoneScholastic$16.99 7
8Quest ModeCube KidAndrews McMeel$12.99 6
9Peanut Butter And JellyBen ClantonTundra Books$16.99 -
10The Hate U GiveAngie ThomasBalzer & Bray$23.99 -

