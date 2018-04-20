 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Juvenile, April 21, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisher/ImprintList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man And Cat KidDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 1
2The Fates DivideVeronica RothKatherine Tegen Books$26.99 -
3Big Nate: Silent But DeadlyLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.99 2
4Love You ForeverRobert MunschFirefly Books$5.95 5
5Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens AgendaBecky AlbertalliBalzer & Bray$13.50 3
6A Wrinkle In TimeMadeleine L'EngleSquare Fish$8.99 4
7Five-Minute Peppa StoriesEoneScholastic$16.99 7
8Peanut Butter And JellyBen ClantonTundra Books$16.99 9
9The Hate U GiveAngie ThomasBalzer & Bray$23.99 10
10Quest ModeCube KidAndrews McMeel$12.99 8

