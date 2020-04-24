Bestsellers: Juvenile, April 25, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man: Fetch-22
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|6
|3
|The Good Egg
|John Jory and Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|7
|4
|Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|2
|5
|Chain of Gold
|Cassandra Clare
|Margaret K. McElderry
|$29.99
|10
|6
|5-Minute Girl Power Stories
|Disney Storybrook Art Team and Disney Books
|Disney
|$16.99
|4
|7
|The Little Blue Box of Bright and Early Board Books by Dr. Seuss
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.49
|-
|8
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|9
|9
|Camping With Unicorns
|Dana Simpson
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|8
|10
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$5.95
|-
