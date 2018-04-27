 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Juvenile, April 28, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisher/ImprintList PriceLast Week
1Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Presents A Day In The Life Of Marlon BundoJill Twist, Marlon Bundo and E.G. KellerChronicle Books$26.50 -
2Dog Man And Cat KidDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 1
3Archie 1000 Page Comics TreasuryArchie SuperstarsArchie Comics$16.99 -
4Love You ForeverRobert MunschFirefly Books$5.95 4
5Big Nate: Silent But DeadlyLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.99 3
6The Fates DivideVeronica RothKatherine Tegen Books$26.99 2
7A Wrinkle In TimeMadeleine L'EngleSquare Fish$8.99 6
8Old MacDonaldMichelle Berg and Jill AckermanCartwheel Books$14.99 -
9Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens AgendaBecky AlbertalliBalzer & Bray$13.50 5
10The Hate U GiveAngie ThomasBalzer & Bray$23.99 9

