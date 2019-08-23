Bestsellers: Juvenile, August 24, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|-
|2
|Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|-
|3
|WIngs of Fire: The Poison Jungle
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Scholastic Press
|$22.99
|1
|4
|Making Friends: Back to the Drawing Board
|Kristen Gudsnuk
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|5
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|2
|6
|Disney Princess 5-Minute Princess Stories
|Disney Book Group and Disney Storeybook Art
|Disney Press
|$16.99
|6
|7
|The Bad Guys: The Big Bad Wolf
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|5
|8
|The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!
|Mo Willems
|Hyperion Books for Children
|$17.99
|-
|9
|The Trip to Pumpkin Farm
|Rebecca Elliott
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|-
|10
|Dog Man
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|4
