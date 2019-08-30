Bestsellers: Juvenile, August 31, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|2
|3
|WIngs of Fire: The Poison Jungle
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Scholastic Press
|$22.99
|3
|4
|Boy-Crazy Stacey
|Ann M. Martin and Gale Galligan
|Graphix
|$13.99
|-
|5
|The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!
|Mo Willems
|Hyperion Books for Children
|$17.99
|8
|6
|Making Friends: Back to the Drawing Board
|Kristen Gudsnuk
|Graphix
|$16.99
|4
|7
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|5
|8
|The Bad Guys: The Big Bad Wolf
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|7
|9
|Dog Man
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|10
|10
|The Good Egg
|John Jory and Pete Oswald
|Scholastic
|$21.99
|-
