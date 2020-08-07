Bestsellers: Juvenile, August 8, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|1
|2
|The Little Blue Box of Bright and Early Board Books by Dr. Seuss
|Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.49
|-
|3
|The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$8.99
|9
|4
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$6.95
|2
|5
|Karen's Roller Skates (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #2)
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|-
|6
|Becoming Brianna
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|3
|7
|National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why
|Amy Shields
|National Geographic Children's Books
|$17.95
|4
|8
|The Wonky Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Cowley
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$9.99
|7
|9
|Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|-
|10
|Captain Underpants and the Big, Bad Battle of the Bionic Booger Boy
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|-
