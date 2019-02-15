 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Juvenile, Feb. 16, 2019

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bestsellers: Juvenile, Feb. 16, 2019

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price Last Week
1 Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild Dav Pilkey Scholastic $12.99 1
2 The Wonky Donkey Craig Smith and Katz Crowley Scholastic Press $9.99 2
3 On the Come Up Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray $23.99 -
4 Narwhal's Otter Friend Ben Clanton Tundra $16.99 -
5 Captain Underpants and the Big, Bad Battle of the Bionic Booger Boy Dav Pilkey Scholastic $12.99 8
6 Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas Dav Pilkey Scholastic $12.99 7
7 Peppa Pig: Peppa's Valentine Day Courtney Carbone and Eone Scholastic $6.99 5
8 Happy Valentine's Day, Little Critter! Mercer Mayer HarperFestival $8.50 -
9 Baby Shark: Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Debra Ziss and John Bajet Cartwheel Books $8.99 -
10 On the Come Up (signed edition) Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray $23.99 -

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter