Bestsellers: Juvenile, Jan. 26, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Publisher/Imprint List Price Last Week
1 Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild Dav Pilkey Scholastic $12.99 1
2 The Wonky Donkey Craig Smith and Katz Crowley Scholastic Press $9.99 2
3 Captain Underpants and the Big, Bad Battle of the Bionic Booger Boy Dav Pilkey Scholastic $12.99 -
4 The Other Boy M.G. Hennessey and Sfe R. Monster HarperCollins Canada $21.00 9
5 Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas Dav Pilkey Scholastic $12.99 -
6 Superbad Aaron Blabey Scholastic Press $7.99 5
7 The List Particia Forde Sourcebooks Jabberwocky $10.99 -
8 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay J.K. Rowling and MinaLima Arthur A. Levine Books $29.99 -
9 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown Jeff Kinney Amulet $16.95 -
10 Treasure of the Gold Dragon Tracey West and Sara Foresti Scholastic $6.99 3

