Bestsellers: Juvenile, July 13, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Bad Guys: The Big Bad Wolf
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|3
|2
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$16.99
|2
|3
|Just Jamie
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|4
|4
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|6
|5
|PopularMMOs Presents Enter the Mine
|Dani Jones and PopularMMOs Staff
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|-
|6
|Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|10
|7
|The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!
|Mo Willems
|Hyperion Books for Children
|$17.99
|-
|8
|Ghosts of the Shadow Market
|Cassandra Clare, Sarah Rees Brennan, Maureen Johnson, Robin Wasserman and Kelly Link
|Margaret K. McElderry Books
|$32.99
|5
|9
|Dog Man and Cat Kid
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|-
|10
|The Wonky Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Crowley
|Scholastic Press
|$9.99
|-
