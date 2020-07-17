Bestsellers: Juvenile, July 18, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|1
|2
|The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$8.99
|-
|3
|Becoming Brianna
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|2
|4
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$5.95
|6
|5
|Karen's Roller Skates
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|-
|6
|The One and Only Bob
|Katherine Applegate and Patricia Castelao
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|7
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|5
|8
|The Wonky Donkey
|Katz Cowley
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$9.99
|8
|9
|The Unofficial Harry Potter Spellbook
|Media Lab Books
|Topix Media Lab
|$19.50
|-
|10
|First 100 Words
|Roger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$5.99
|9
