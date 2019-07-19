Bestsellers: Juvenile, July 20, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$16.99
|2
|2
|The Bad Guys: The Big Bad Wolf
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|1
|3
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|4
|4
|PopularMMOs Presents Enter the Mine
|Dani Jones and PopularMMOs Staff
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|5
|5
|The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!
|Mo Willems
|Hyperion Books for Children
|$17.99
|7
|6
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$5.95
|-
|7
|Diary of a Whimpy Kid: Old School
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$16.95
|-
|8
|My First Wipe Clean: ABC
|Pamela Lamer and Roger Priddy
|Priddy
|$11.99
|-
|9
|Just Jamie
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|3
|10
|National Georgraphic Kids Almanac 2020, Canadian Edition
|National Geographic Kids
|National Geographic Children's Books
|$17.99
|-
