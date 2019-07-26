 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Juvenile, July 27, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisher/ImprintList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Brawl of the WildDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 3
2The Bad Guys: The Big Bad WolfAaron BlabeyScholastic$7.99 2
3Diary of an Awesome Friendly KidJeff KinneyAmulet$16.99 1
4Dog ManDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 -
5Dog Man: A Tale of Two KittiesDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 -
6PopularMMOs Presents Enter the MineDani Jones and PopularMMOs StaffHarperCollins$24.99 4
7The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!Mo WillemsHyperion Books for Children$17.99 5
8Ghosts of the Shadow MarketCassandra Clare, Sarah Rees Brennan, Maureen Johnson, Robin Wasserman and Kelly LinkMargaret K. McElderry Books$32.99 -
9Dog Man: Lord of the FleasDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 -
10Just JamieTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.99 9

