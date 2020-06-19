Bestsellers: Juvenile, June 20, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|1
|2
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|4
|3
|Becoming Brianna
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|3
|4
|The World Needs More Purple People
|Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart and Daniel Wiseman
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$23.99
|5
|5
|Why I Love My Daddy
|Daniel Horwath
|HarperCollins Canada
|$12.99
|7
|6
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|8
|7
|The One and Only Bob
|Katherine Applegate and Patricia Castelao
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|10
|8
|Dragon Masters: Call of the Sound Dragon
|Tracey West and Matt Loveridge
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|2
|9
|Camping With Unicorns
|Dana Simpson
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|-
|10
|The Wonky Donkey
|Katz Cowley
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$9.99
|-
