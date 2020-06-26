Bestsellers: Juvenile, June 27, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|1
|2
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|2
|3
|Becoming Brianna
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|3
|4
|The One and Only Bob
|Katherine Applegate and Patricia Castelao
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|7
|5
|Why I Love My Daddy
|Daniel Horwath
|HarperCollins Canada
|$12.99
|5
|6
|Your Baby's First Word Will be Dada
|Jimmy Fallon and Miguel Ordonez
|Feiwel & Friends
|$8.99
|-
|7
|The World Needs More Purple People
|Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart and Daniel Wiseman
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$23.99
|4
|8
|Guts
|Raina Telgemeier
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|9
|The Wonky Donkey
|Katz Cowley
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$9.99
|10
|10
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|6
