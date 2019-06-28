Bestsellers: Juvenile, June 29, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Oh, the Places You'll Go
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|1
|2
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$16.99
|3
|3
|The Bad Guys: The Big Bad Wolf
|Aaron Blabey
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|-
|4
|Just Jamie
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|6
|5
|Ghosts of the Shadow Market
|Cassandra Clare, Sarah Rees Brennan, Maureen Johnson, Robin Wasserman and Kelly Link
|Margaret K. McElderry Books
|$32.99
|4
|6
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|9
|7
|National Georgraphic Kids Almanac 2020, Canadian Edition
|National Geographic Kids
|National Geographic Children's Books
|$17.99
|7
|8
|The Big Boy's Book of Adventure
|Michele Lecreux, Celia Gallais, Esao Millet and Jocelyn Millet
|B.E.S. Publishing
|$17.99
|-
|9
|Dear Girl,
|Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris Rosenthal
|HarperCollins
|$21.99
|8
|10
|Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|-
