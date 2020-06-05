Bestsellers: Juvenile, June 6, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|1
|2
|Becoming Brianna
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|2
|3
|Oh, the Place You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|6
|4
|The One and Only Bob
|Katherine Applegate and Patricia Castelao
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|4
|5
|Just Me and My Dad
|Mercer Mayer
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$4.99
|3
|6
|Dragon Masters: Call of the Sound Dragon
|Tracey West and Matt Loveridge
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|-
|7
|Camping With Unicorns
|Dana Simpson
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|-
|8
|Where's Waldo? the Boredom Buster Book: 5-Minute Challenges
|Martin Handford
|Candlewick
|$17.99
|-
|9
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$5.95
|5
|10
|Your Baby's First Word Will be Dada
|Jimmy Fallon and Miguel Ordonez
|Feiwel & Friends
|$8.99
|9
Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.