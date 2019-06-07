Bestsellers: Juvenile, June 7, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$16.99
|1
|2
|Just Jamie
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|2
|3
|Oh, the Places You'll Go
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|10
|4
|Why I Love My Daddy
|Daniel Howarth
|HarperCollins Canada
|$12.99
|3
|5
|National Georgraphic Kids Almanac 2020, Canadian Edition
|National Geographic Kids
|National Geographic Children's Books
|$17.99
|4
|6
|Dear Girl,
|Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris Rosenthal
|HarperCollins
|$21.99
|5
|7
|Dear Boy,
|Jason Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris Rosenthal
|HarperCollins
|$21.99
|6
|8
|Where is the Baby's Belly Button
|Karen Katz
|Little Simon
|$6.99
|-
|9
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|7
|10
|Unicorn Bowling
|Dana Simpson
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|8
