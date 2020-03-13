Bestsellers: Juvenile, March 14, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog Man: Fetch-22
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|1
|2
|The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!
|John Jory and Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$13.50
|6
|3
|Dragonslayer (Winds of Wire: Legends)
|Tui T.Sutherland
|Scholastic
|$23.99
|-
|4
|Baby-sitters Little Sister: Karen's Witch
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|2
|5
|Dragon Masters: The Future of the Time Dragon
|Tracey West and Daniel Griffo
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|-
|6
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|4
|7
|Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|3
|8
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$5.95
|5
|9
|The Wonky Donkey
|Katz Cowley
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$9.99
|9
|10
|Potty Patrol (Paw Patrol)
|Random House and Nate Lovett
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$13.99
|10
