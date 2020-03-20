Bestsellers: Juvenile, March 21, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Chain of Gold
|Cassandra Clare
|Margaret K. McElderry
|$29.99
|-
|2
|Dog Man: Fetch-22
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|1
|3
|Dragon Masters: The Future of the Time Dragon
|Tracey West and Daniel Griffo
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|5
|4
|Dragonslayer (Winds of Wire: Legends)
|Tui T.Sutherland
|Scholastic
|$23.99
|3
|5
|The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!
|John Jory and Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$13.50
|2
|6
|Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|-
|7
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|6
|8
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$5.95
|8
|9
|Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|7
|10
|School Rules!
|Robert Munsch and Dave Whammond
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|-
