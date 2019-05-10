 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Juvenile, May 11, 2019

Bestsellers: Juvenile, May 11, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisher/ImprintList PriceLast Week
1Diary of an Awesome Friendly KidJeff KinneyAmulet$16.991
2Why I Love My MommyDaniel HowarthHarperCollins Children's Books$12.996
3Dragon Masters: Eye of the Earthquake DragonTracey West and Daniel GriffoScholastic$6.99-
4Dog Man: Brawl of the WildDav PilkeyScholastic$12.994
5Just JamieTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.99-
6Share Your SmileRaina TelgemeierGraphix$16.9910
7The Wonky DonkeyCraig Smith and Katz CrowleyScholastic Press$9.992
8Dear Girl,Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris RosenthalHarperCollins$21.997
9Dear Boy,Jason Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris RosenthalHarperCollins$21.998
10Big Nate: Payback Time!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.993

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

