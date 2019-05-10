Bestsellers: Juvenile, May 11, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$16.99
|1
|2
|Why I Love My Mommy
|Daniel Howarth
|HarperCollins Children's Books
|$12.99
|6
|3
|Dragon Masters: Eye of the Earthquake Dragon
|Tracey West and Daniel Griffo
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|-
|4
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|4
|5
|Just Jamie
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|-
|6
|Share Your Smile
|Raina Telgemeier
|Graphix
|$16.99
|10
|7
|The Wonky Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Crowley
|Scholastic Press
|$9.99
|2
|8
|Dear Girl,
|Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris Rosenthal
|HarperCollins
|$21.99
|7
|9
|Dear Boy,
|Jason Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris Rosenthal
|HarperCollins
|$21.99
|8
|10
|Big Nate: Payback Time!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|3
