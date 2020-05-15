Bestsellers: Juvenile, May 16, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Where's Waldo? the Boredom Buster Book: 5-Minute Challenges
|Martin Handford
|Candlewick
|$17.99
|2
|2
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$5.95
|6
|3
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|1
|4
|Why I Love Mommy
|Daniel Horwath
|HarperCollins Children's Books
|$12.99
|8
|5
|Dog Man: Fetch-22
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|3
|6
|The Wonky Donkey
|Katz Cowley
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$9.99
|10
|7
|Camping With Unicorns
|Dana Simpson
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|5
|8
|The Little Blue Box of Bright and Early Board Books by Dr. Seuss
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.49
|4
|9
|First 100 Words
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$5.99
|7
|10
|National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why
|Amy Shields
|National Geographic Children's Books
|$17.95
|-
