Bestsellers: Juvenile, May 2, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|2
|2
|Dog Man: Fetch-22
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|1
|3
|The Little Blue Box of Bright and Early Board Books by Dr. Seuss
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.49
|7
|4
|The Wonky Donkey
|Katz Cowley
|Scholastic Paperbacks
|$9.99
|-
|5
|Giraffes Can't Dance
|Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees
|Cartwheel
|$7.99
|-
|6
|Camping With Unicorns
|Dana Simpson
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|9
|7
|Where's Waldo? the Boredom Buster Book: 5-Minute Challenges
|Martin Handford
|Candlewick
|$17.99
|-
|8
|Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|4
|9
|Chain of Gold
|Cassandra Clare
|Margaret K. McElderry
|$29.99
|5
|10
|Pete the Cat
|James Dean and Kimberly Dean
|HarperCollins Canada
|$15.99
|-
Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.