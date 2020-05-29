Bestsellers: Juvenile, May 30, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|-
|2
|Becoming Brianna
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|1
|3
|Just Me and My Dad
|Mercer Mayer
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$4.99
|9
|4
|The One and Only Bob
|Katherine Applegate and Patricia Castelao
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|4
|5
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$5.95
|2
|6
|Oh, the Place You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|-
|7
|Dog Man: Fetch-22
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|6
|8
|Bright Baby Touch & Feel Baby Animals
|Rodger Priddy
|Priddy Books
|$4.95
|3
|9
|Your Baby's First Word Will be Dada
|Jimmy Fallon and Miguel Ordonez
|Feiwel & Friends
|$8.99
|10
|10
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$14.99
|-
