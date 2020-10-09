Bestsellers: Juvenile, October 10, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|The Baby-Sitters's Club: Logan Likes Mary-Anne!
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|3
|Dragon Masters: Fortress of the Stone Dragon
|Tracey West and Matt Loveridge
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|-
|4
|Midnight Sun
|Stephenie Meyer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$34.99
|3
|5
|Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|4
|6
|A Tale of Witchcraft
|Chris Colfer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$23.99
|-
|7
|Captain Underpants and the Revolting Revenge of the Radioactive Robo-Boxers
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|5
|8
|Big Nate: The Gerbil Ate My Homework
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|6
|9
|Terry Fox and Me
|Mary Beth Leatherdale and Milan Pavlovic
|Tundra
|$21.99
|-
|10
|The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary
|Robb Pearlman and Melanie Demmer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$22.99
|-
Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.