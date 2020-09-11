Bestsellers: Juvenile, September 12, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|10
|2
|Midnight Sun
|Stephenie Meyer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$34.99
|1
|3
|The Baby-Sitters's Club: Logan Likes Mary-Anne!
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|4
|Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|2
|5
|The Lost Book of the White
|Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu
|Margaret K. McElderry
|$29.99
|-
|6
|Big Nate: The Gerbil Ate My Homework
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$15.99
|-
|7
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|4
|8
|Blood & Honey
|Shelby Mahurin
|HarperTeen
|$23.99
|-
|9
|I Promise
|Nina Mata and Lebron James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|5
|10
|Captain Underpants and the Revolting Revenge of the Radioactive Robo-Boxers
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|-
